Five academic team members place
Wed, 11/09/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
The Clinton Middle School Academic Team is starting the year strong, with five members already having earned a place in the “Tournament of Champions” to be held at Redlands Community College in April.
Team members need to place in the first, second or third spots at a meet in order to qualify for the tournament. Winners so far are Finn Murray, sixth grade; Nate Jones, seventh grade; and Michael Austin, Grant Kauk and Connor Williams, eighth grade.