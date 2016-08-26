Firefighters doing clean-up

Clinton firemen clean up following a non-injury accident about 10 a.m. Thursday at Gary Boulevard and N. 13th Street. Capt. Justin Parker said a report by Sgt. Shane Harrelson indicated Victoria Rubio, 22, of Clinton, was driving a 2003 Ford SUV west on Gary when it turned left in front of an eastbound 2011 Ford SUV driven by Vanessa Martinez, 22, also of Clinton, and was struck. Parker said one party was transported from the scene because of a pre-existing medical condition. Firemen pictured are Aaron Snider, unhooking the battery, and from left, Lt. Brett Russell, D.J. Woodall and Mark Switzer.

