Filing deadline for A-B School Board seat set

The Board of Education of the Arapaho-Butler School District announced its No. 2 seat, currently held by Jason Rose, will soon be up for re-election.

Qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate can do so by filing for the seat at the Custer County Election Board between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to Arapaho-Butler Schools Superintendent Jay Edelen, the district’s by-laws state that in order to qualify to run, an individual must have been a resident in the district a minimum of six months prior to filing, and must also have been a registered voter in the district for six months.

