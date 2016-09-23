FBI mum on results of search

An agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to say Thursday what, if anything, was found during Wednesday’s search for explosives in the northwest part of Clinton.

“There are two reasons,” said Special Agent Terry Weber. “First, for us it’s an ongoing investigation, and we don’t release details of anything that’s open and ongoing. Second, it (apparently the search warrant) was sealed by the court.”

Weber also declined to confirm that a suspect was in custody. He said if it had been an arrest warrant with an individual named, he could have named the suspect. But in this case, he said the search warrant was for the property.

