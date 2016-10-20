Escapee ditches ankle monitor

An ex-convict from Weatherford has been charged with two felonies for allegedly removing and damaging his ankle monitor.

The suspect is Catlin Frazier, 29. He faces charges of escape from the Department of Corrections and malicious injury to property. Information filed in the case indicates DOC suffered a $1,200 loss because of damage to the monitor.

Frazier was previously convicted of at least eight felony counts. All were property crimes.

