Elk Citians died from Rx drug overdoses

The deaths of an Elk City husband and wife found deceased on the same day last July have been ruled accidental, apparently due to overdosing on prescription medications. The drugs included Alprazolam, which also is called Xanax, and Hydrocodone.

Drinking too much alcohol may have also been a factor in the husband’s death, a press release from the Elk City Police Department indicates.

Alprazolam is a medication prescribed for anxiety disorders while Hydrocodone, which is also known as Vicodin, is used to treat extreme pain.

The victims were Ronald Joe Rollings Jr., 49, and Jessie Dollie Rollings, 58.

