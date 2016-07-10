East-side water job near end

Long-suffering Lincoln Addition residents will soon have better water quality and better water pressure than they’ve ever had, City Manager Mark Skiles predicted Thursday.

Skiles said nearly half a mile of new PVC water pipe has been installed on Court, Locust and Terrace avenues between Glenn Smith Road and E. Second Street. Igo Ditching of Bessie laid the lines and will soon be installing valves to detach the city’s water feed system in that area so the old lines can be shut off and the new ones turned on.

The difference should be dramatic for a few residents, said Skiles.

