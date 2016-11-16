Dakota Brewer of Clinton has been chosen as Eagle Scout of the Year by the Boy Scouts of America Last Frontier Council, which encompasses 24 counties across central, western, and southwestern Oklahoma. Brewer won for his Eagle Scout project completed earlier this year, an outdoor classroom/chapel built between Western Oklahoma Christian School and the site of Corn Bible Academy’s future home. Brewer will receive his award Dec. 2 at the Gathering of Eagles banquet in Norman.