Drivers hurt at Clinton, Cheyenne

As some of their brethren worked on details dealing with Sunday night’s shootout near Butler, it was back to business as usual for most of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop H officers Tuesday.

They worked two injury accidents a couple of hours and more than 50 miles apart. The second was in Clinton where Cameron Neece of Arapaho ran off an exit from Interstate 40 and overturned, hitting a tree, and the other was three miles north of Cheyenne where a Texas truck driver made the mistake of looking down to check a caller I.D. on his cell phone. He ended up in a pasture before being airlifted to a hospital in Amarillo.

Trooper Paul Staggs reported that at 5:34 p.m. Neece took the westbound Exit 69 off-ramp from I-40 near the Hampton Inn but crossed the fog line and hit a guardrail.

