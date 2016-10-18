Donate suits to help returning vets

Between now and Nov. 30, members of the Clinton community are being asked to donate dry-cleaned, gently-used suits for both men and women, to help veterans returning from military service make the transition back to civilian life.

Until Nov. 30, the local drop-off site for the “Suits for Soldiers” program is Farmers Insurance Agency, 2004 W. Gary Blvd. in Clinton. Suits will be accepted during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many people believe making the transition from a military career back to civilian life isn’t always easy for veterans. And for those unable to afford proper business attire to wear to job interviews, it can be especially challenging.

