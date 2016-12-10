District budget sound; stipends to be awarded

At Monday’s Clinton School Board meeting annual stipends were designated for teachers and other staff, and principals reported on fall activities in the schools.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said the amounts of annual stipends to be awarded the day before Thanksgiving this year will be $1,750 to certified teaching staff and $1,250 to support staff.

At the board meeting Hime had reported that after stipends are paid out, the district’s general fund will be right around $2 million.

