Director J.D. Strong has local ties

J.D. Strong, son of the late Jim Strong, cousin to Clinton attorney Julie Strong, and son-in-law of Clinton Chamber of Commerce staffer Narci Smith, has been selected by the eight-member Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to serve as the new director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is the state agency responsible for managing fish and wildlife in the state. The department issues hunting and fishing licenses, and provides important information about outdoor recreation to the public. The Department enforces rules and regulations, and has numerous programs to provide healthy resources and to serve constituents.

