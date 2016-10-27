Diosdado named state HOSA officer

After a state-wide election this week, Clinton High School senior Jose Diosdado was sworn in as vice president of the state chapter of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). Diosdado is the first student from Clinton to be selected to the organization’s officer team.

HOSA is a national career and technical student organization made up of future health professionals, with chapters in the U.S. and Canada. The group is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education.

Diosdado’s association with the organization is a result of his involvement with CareerTech. Through them he’s been able to take healthcare and biomedical classes at Western Technology Center during his high school years.

