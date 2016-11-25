Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander cited for heroism

An estimated 200 people – two-thirds of the town’s population – turned out Monday to help Taloga honor one of the heroes of murderer Michael Vance’s final run-in with law enforcement.

Among the 200 was Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, who was on hand to present Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander a citation for helping bring Vance’s deadly eight-day reign of terror to an end. Sander took two bullets from Vance’s gun before returning fire and alerting other lawmen to the suspect’s location. A few minutes later the suspected killer of two and shooter of seven lay dead on a Custer County road following a shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

The lieutenant governor’s citation praised the sheriff for his “heroic actions” and thanked “the brave men and women” of half a dozen law enforcement agencies for their service.

