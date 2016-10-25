Deadline nears to apply for absentee ballots

The deadline for Custer County voters who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Nov. 8 General Election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, said County Election Board Secretary Ann Brown.

She said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he or she is eligible to vote.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 633 N. 6th St. in Clinton, or by visiting elections.ok.gov. An application form can be filled out and submitted online, or the form can be downloaded and printed.

