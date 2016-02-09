Daytime chase covers much of south Clinton

A 4½-mile automobile pursuit through the south parts of Clinton past an elementary school ended Monday afternoon with the capture of an Elk City man in a wooded area behind Manda Lou’s Boutique at 1412 Neptune Dr.

The suspect was Jesse Lee Pershall, 27. He was held on charges of eluding police, possessing stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Information in an affidavit written by Sgt. Shane Harrelson of the Clinton Police Department indicates the chase started shortly after 1 p.m. when Pershall allegedly stole a six-pack of beer from the Dollar General store at 2233½ Gary Blvd.

