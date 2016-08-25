Daily News expands CHS game coverage

The 2016 Clinton High School football team will receive the deepest in-depth coverage of any team in the program’s storied history.

This season, the Clinton Daily News Sports Department is expanding its coverage to multiple online outlets. On Twitter, we will live tweet each game from start to finish. The live tweeting allows fans to follow the game’s big plays, scoring drives, changes of possession and quarter score updates. To follow the Clinton Daily News on Twitter, search for the handle @ClintonDNSports.

In addition, scoring updates will be sent out through the Clinton Daily News Facebook page. Each time either team scores, a post will be put out on Facebook notifying our current 2,054 followers of the game’s score. To follow the Clinton Daily News Facebook page search for Clinton Daily News.

