D.A. opposes relaxation of drug laws

As usual in presidential elections, Oklahomans will face a number of state questions when they vote Nov. 8 for their nation’s next leader. And State Rep. Harold Wright (R-Weatherford) and his daughter, District Attorney Angela Marsee, have definite opinions about one question.

During last week’s monthly meeting of Custer County Republicans, Mrs. Marsee said State Question 780 would drastically change the state’s criminal laws, making simple possession of every illegal drug a misdemeanor, instead of a felony as some are now.

“It goes too far,” she said. “Methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, whether it’s the first time or the 20th, would be a misdemeanor.”

