Custodian polishes floors, hearts at Southwest Elementary

Southwest Elementary has a secret weapon in its arsenal, in the form of school custodian Avene Baker. Not content to make sure the third-grade wing she’s assigned to is absolutely spotless, she’s also made it her mission to make sure every child she encounters knows they’re loved.

Walking alongside her in the school’s hallway, Baker has a kind word and a smile for every child she meets. And although she never had children of her own, she has dozens of children who respond by calling her “Grandma.”

Baker found her calling almost by accident. A factory worker most of her adult life, she began looking for work five years ago after being laid off after company cut-backs.

