Custer County Free Fair set for Sept. 7-10

The Custer County Free Fair returns next week, Sept. 7-10 at the Custer County Fairgrounds in south Clinton on U.S. Highway 183.

Fair-goers may expect to see agricultural exhibits on livestock to homemade pies and everything in between, as well as 4-H exhibits in 26 separate categories including photography, shooting sports, science and technology, fabric and fashion, and much, much more.

Every year several people within Clinton itself and Custer County Participate in the annual fair to showcase their own level of talent and skill in several different categories.

