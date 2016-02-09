Custer City reunion, 5K Saturday

The Custer All-School Reunion will be held tomorrow in Custer City.

Registration for the reunion will be in the Senior Citizens Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A registration fee won’t be required, but the Custer Alumni Committee is asking people to be prepared to make a donation.

Organizers said Custer School will be open from 9-11:30 a.m. and from 4:30-7 p.m. for anyone who would like to go in. Some doors will be locked, but most will not.

