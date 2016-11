Local quilters donating items for the annual Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale include (from left) Bonnie Daughtery, Vonita Unruh, Jing Jing King, Annalisa King, Judy Schmidt, Joanie Quiring, Pat Cabaniss and Linda Schmidt. The popular event will be held Friday and Saturday in Enid at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For more information visit okreliefsale.com.