CPSF to host golf tourney, fundraising 5K run, walk
Thu, 09/01/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Thursday, September 1, 2016
Clinton Public School Foundation (CPSF) will host a full day of outdoor activities Saturday, Sept. 24, when it holds a golf tournament, “School Spirit 5K Run” and one-mile fun walk.
CPSF planned the event to coincide with the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Hub City Market and Food Truck Festival to be held downtown the same day.
“We talked it over with the Chamber and we all decided it would be a good idea to hold everything the same day,” said Bret Matlock, CPSF president. “That way there really will be something for everyone.”