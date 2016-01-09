CPSF to host golf tourney, fundraising 5K run, walk

Clinton Public School Foundation (CPSF) will host a full day of outdoor activities Saturday, Sept. 24, when it holds a golf tournament, “School Spirit 5K Run” and one-mile fun walk.

CPSF planned the event to coincide with the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Hub City Market and Food Truck Festival to be held downtown the same day.

“We talked it over with the Chamber and we all decided it would be a good idea to hold everything the same day,” said Bret Matlock, CPSF president. “That way there really will be something for everyone.”

