CPSF drive on to say ‘thanks’

The Clinton Public School Foundation was recently issued a challenge by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. He offered to donate $8,000 toward teacher Christmas bonuses if the foundation would help raise additional money for the fund.

CPSF Executive Director Erin Adams said she was initially contacted Friday. After a quick discussion board members decided to undertake the challenge, and have vowed to raise an additional $32,000 by Dec. 15, the end of the semester.

Adams said overall morale is low among Oklahoma teachers since voters failed to approve SQ 779, which would have given them a $5,000 per-year pay raise.

