Court postings include pot haul, stalking charge

Nineteen packages of compressed marijuana weighing just over 108 pounds were confiscated Wednesday night by Trooper Michael Eckhardt of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol from a Ford Escape stopped at eastbound Exit 65 into Clinton.

Two occupants of the vehicle, O’Neil Martin, 34, and Stacey Ann James Robinson, 31, were charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Martin’s address was listed as Tamarac, Fla., and Ms. Robinson’s as Brooklyn, N.Y. However, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the Department of Homeland Security indicated Ms. Robinson is in the United States on a visa from Jamaica.

In a separate filing last week with the Custer County Court Clerk, Devin Miller, 28, of Weatherford, was charged with stalking after allegedly making 111 telephone calls between Sept. 22 and Oct. 3 from his Custer County jail cell to a woman who had a protective order out against him. Only eight of the calls were accepted, with the time talked totaling a little over an hour.

