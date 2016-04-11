Course builds self-confidence, teamwork

Shown at the rappelling wall on the Crowder Lake ropes course are (from top) Southwestern Oklahoma State University student Brittany Corbin, and Webelos Darrius Hicks and Tyler Morgan. Members of Boy Scout Troop 361 recently visited the “Challenge Course,” as it’s called, run by the SWOSU Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to rappelling instruction, programs offered include climbing, canoeing and sailing.

