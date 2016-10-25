County tax on ballot for Feb. 14

Custer County commissioners made it official Monday morning. Three months after voting on a new one-cent state sales tax for education, county residents will have to vote on a renewal of the county’s half-cent sales tax.

Commissioners have been concerned about how the state tax will affect county government ever since University of Oklahoma President David Boren proposed it. They are fearful if it passes, the county tax – which has been in effect now for nearly 20 years but must be renewed early next year to stay in force – will be voted down.

With little choice if the county is to keep its sales tax, they unanimously approved a motion Monday by Commissioner Lyle Miller placing its continuation on the ballot for Feb. 14.

