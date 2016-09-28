Council accepts $80,000 grant for fire truck

A federal grant for $80,088 to help buy a new rescue truck for the Clinton Fire Department was accepted at the last City Council meeting.

The truck will be equipped to haul a small amount of water – reportedly up to 300 gallons – to auto accident scenes. Former fire chief Danny Cox requested it during the five months he was here, feeling it could be used to help when someone is trapped in a burning vehicle.

Clyde Morgan of the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority, who helped the city apply for the grant, announced at last week’s meeting that it had been approved. Current Chief Forrest Valentine estimated Tuesday that it could be eight or nine months before the truck arrives.

