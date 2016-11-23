Cordell trucker killed on Custer County road

Cordell truck driver James Edward Scott, 39, died at the scene early Tuesday morning after his semi ran off a gravel road in northern Custer County.

Scott was pinned in the wreckage for about an hour and a half after the 2015 Freightliner he was driving ran off County Road 860 and hit a tree. Trooper Travis Hale, who investigated for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said Scott had been picking up oil from one or more well sites in the area.

The accident happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. on C.R. 860 west of its intersection with C.R. 2250. The site was two miles west of U.S. Highway 183 and three miles south of the Dewey County line.

