Cordell Navy veteran honored for 100th birthday

During this Veterans Day week, Cordell native Glen Shean was honored in San Antonio, Texas, for his World War II service as a Naval aviator and for celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 30.

Shean was recognized at an Alamo Honor Flight breakfast held at Denny’s restaurant. A Boerne High School choir sang “Happy Birthday” as well as patriotic songs for him.

Boerne is a town near San Antonio where Shean now lives.

