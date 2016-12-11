Contracts set for Commerce Industrial Park
Sat, 11/12/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Three local companies and one from Minnesota were awarded contracts Wednesday to help build Clinton’s redesigned Commerce Industrial Park at the south edge of town.
Bids for various parts of the work were opened one month ago, and the four firms were low in their particular categories. The bids were awarded after being approved by the U.S. Economic Development Authority.
EDA had to approve them since it has given the city a federal grant that will pay half the construction costs.