Contest set to rename Robinson addition, streets

The City of Clinton and the Clinton Daily News are partnering to come up with a new name for the so-called Robinson Addition and the three streets included in it.

“We have several developers that have expressed interest in purchasing some of the lots in the addition,” commented City Manager Mark Skiles. “But they all say it needs to be replated to accommodate the type of dwellings they are considering for the property. So we thought this would also be a good time to come up with a name for the addition and the streets in it.”

The property was tagged as the Robinson Addition because that was the family name of the family who sold the land to the city. Currently the streets in the addition are named after Presidents Truman, Garfield and Cleveland.

