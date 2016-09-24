Compromise reached on trash rates

After lengthy discussion, the Clinton City Council compromised Tuesday evening on garbage rates and service for people living outside the city limits. The rates will go up, but not as much as City Manager Mark Skiles had proposed; and the service will go down, from once-a-week pickups to twice-a-month.

The compromise proposal to raise rates to $25 a month instead of the $40 that Skiles had suggested originally passed on a 4-0 vote, and nobody from the audience voiced any objections. The public – most of them people who would be affected – had participated briskly in the pre-vote discussion, and one or two had even suggested doing away with trash pickup outside the city limits completely.

Rates inside the city limits will not be affected. An article in Tuesday’s Clinton Daily News had indicated minimal increases of 20 cents a month for residential customers using dumpsters and 10 cents a week for those using polycarts would be proposed. However, Skiles said those increases – based on the past year’s increase in the consumer price index – were actually imposed in July.

