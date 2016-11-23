Community asked to donate time this season

Mission House bell-ringers will begin appearing outside Clinton businesses Friday when their most important donation drive of the year kicks off.

Director Eva Hecker said they’re currently taking sign-ups from community-minded individuals who would like to volunteer for a shift as a bell-ringer.

“We really need volunteers,” said Hecker. “So far we’ve had a good response from the larger churches in town, and we’ve had several sign-ups from the Boy Scouts, some high school seniors, and from the Western Oklahoma Board of Realtors.

