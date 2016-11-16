CMS taking donations for food drive
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
The Clinton Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food drive for the families who use the school’s food pantry.
CMS teacher and student council adviser Desiree Lillie said the school is accepting food for the special drive through Tuesday, Nov. 22.
She said the school always needs donations to its food pantry, but with Thanksgiving so near students are hoping the community will be particularly generous.