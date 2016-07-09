CMS sends anti-bullying message in school assemblies

This week Clinton Middle School is holding two student assemblies meant to promote awareness of bullying, and to educate the students on what they can do when confronted with the behavior.

Principal Mark Moring said the idea for holding the assemblies came from Patti Lindsey, the school’s counselor for the past nine years. He said the school has already had a couple of bullying incidents so far this year so her idea was a very timely one.

Lindsey said although the school tries to have some kind of assembly every year to talk to kids about making good choices, this is the first year it has held an assembly specifically on anti-bullying.

