CMS requesting pantry donations

The 2016-2017 school year is well underway now, and at Clinton Middle School that means it’s also time to re-stock food pantry shelves for the families of students.

School secretary Connie Cabaniss is requesting donations of all types of food and household items from the community.

The school has refrigeration in its food pantry so they’re also able to accept perishable items as well as non-perishable foods, said Cabaniss. However, perishable items should be new, unopened items within their expiration dates, she noted.

