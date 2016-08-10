Clintonite says Hammon man violated her
Sat, 10/08/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Chris Williams, 31, of Hammon, has been charged with raping a Clinton woman who told lawmen she thought it was her ex-boyfriend who was having sex with her until the lights were turned on and she realized it was someone else.
Williams was arrested last Saturday, Oct. 1, after the woman went to the Clinton hospital and was interviewed by a local police officer.
The alleged rape occurred at the victim’s residence in a local apartment.