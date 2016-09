Garrison Miller of Clinton took home Grand Champion Heifer honors from the 2016 Custer County Free Fair, as well as the Breeder’s Award.

The Reserve Champion Heifer prize went to Clinton’s Jayden Oyler.

In the Beef Showmanship competition, Junior Division winner was John Tyler Jones of Thomas-Fay-Custer; Oyler, Intermediate Division; and Mitchell Hunter of Clinton, Senior Division.