Clinton races past Newcastle

Clinton head coach Reade Box said earlier this week that his team wouldn’t underestimate the one-win Newcastle Racers (1-6 overall, 1-3 district), and the Reds mirrored his comments as they rolled to a 51-14 win Thursday night at the Tornado Bowl.

The win improved the Reds’ winning streak to three and their overall record to 5-2 and 3-1 in district. Box said he was pleased with the team’s performance and almost mistake-free football.

“I thought they played really well,” he said. “We made mistakes offensively that are fixable mistakes. Again, we still put up 51 points and I thought our defense played outstanding. I’m really proud of the young kids coming in late in the game.”

