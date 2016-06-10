Clinton football facing top-10 matchup again

For the second time in just three weeks, the no. 8 Clinton football team (3-2 overall, 1-1 district) is prepping for a top-10 matchup this week as it travels to face no. 9 Cache (4-1, 1-1 district).

The Red Tornadoes enter Friday’s matchup after rolling Elk City in their homecoming game 77-40. A 37-point win would usually be a good indicator of a successful team. Head coach Reade Box said the offense put up a dominant performance.

“I hope it gives our team some confidence in what we are doing,” he said. “The week before against Heritage Hall, we didn’t have a great performance. It gives us super confidence in the run game. The week before, Conor (Wyer) threw well. If we can put it all together we will be tough.”

