Clinton conquers Coogs again

For the second consecutive year, Oklahoma’s two winningest teams faced off and for the second straight year it was the Clinton Red Tornadoes (9-2 overall) running away with a win 35-14 over the Ada Cougars (5-6).

The Reds rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead Friday at the Tornado Bowl, before faltering a bit giving up 14 unanswered. They finally put the game away with another score late in the third to seal the Cougars’ fate.

Head coach Reade Box said the team’s resiliency continues to be a major key to this season. Box said the ability to stay above the bad plays and play for the next play was important.

