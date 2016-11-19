Clinton churches offer Thanksgiving meals, blessings

There is no reason for anyone in Clinton to be hungry or alone this Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to two very special churches that are opening their doors to the community.

First Church of God 1900 Lexington 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Organizers said everyone is welcome to attend this event which is quickly becoming a tradition in the Clinton community.

H.O.S.T. Ministries 605 Avant Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is planning a large Thanksgiving dinner this year and everyone in the Clinton community is invited.

