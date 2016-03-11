Clinton, A-B students chosen as ‘Citizens of the Year’
Thursday, November 3, 2016
Two Custer County seniors, one from Clinton High School and one from Arapaho-Butler High School, have been selected as Washita Chapter DAR Good Citizens of the Year.
CHS senior Leticia Ortiz and A-B senior Saige Carpenter were chosen for the honor in a faculty vote at each school. According to CHS counselor Brenda Louthan, the qualities faculty examined in determining their vote included a wide variety of criteria including community service and leadership.