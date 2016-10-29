Clerk loser will still have job

Both candidates for the Ward 4 Clinton City Council seat say they are against the proposed 1-cent sales tax for education.

Mustafa Sami and Bobby Stewart expressed their thoughts at Tuesday’s candidate forum sponsored by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. Held in conjunction with a catered luncheon at the Frisco Center, the forum drew just over 50 people.

Also answering questions were Melissa Parker and Cindy Wood, candidates for Custer County clerk. Their responses will appear in tomorrow’s Clinton Daily News.

