City will try another plan for housing

Going smaller didn’t work; now the Clinton City Council will try going larger in an effort to attract homebuilders.

Details were scant after the council exited from a nine-minute executive session Tuesday night, but the four members present voted unanimously to let City Manager Mark Skiles get the 10-acre Robinson Addition housing site replotted once again.

Councilman Jason Hulin, who presided at the meeting in the absence of Mayor Seth Adams, indicated after the closed-door session that Skiles would attempt to sell some lots there. Councilman Don Rodolph then made a motion to let him dicker for the sale of 15 lots in an amended plot.

