City to talk disposal well site

A special meeting of the Clinton City Council will be held at 4 p.m. today (Tuesday) to discuss and possibly approve the purchase of property to receive discharges from Clinton’s planned in-town water treatment plant.

The agenda does not call for an executive session so the discussion should be open to the public. It will be held at City Hall.

Last May the city purchased a one-year option on an old, unused gas well behind the 32-acre tract where the new treatment plant is programmed. City Clerk Lisa Anders did not know Monday whether today’s meeting would be to discuss exercising that option or if it was to look into buying a separate property.

