City buys trio of wells for plant waste

Feeling they were saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, Clinton city councilmen Tuesday authorized the purchase of three old gas wells on the west side of town for a combined $150,000.

At least one of the wells will be used to deposit affluent removed from water that will be processed at the city’s new treatment plant when it’s built. The others could be.

Only one of the wells is currently producing gas, and Councilman Don Rodolph indicated its production is marginal. He acknowledged that the small checks affected royalty owners are receiving once a year will cease as a result of its acquisition by the city.

