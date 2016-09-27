Child porn cache found at Thomas

With the help of some alert citizens, the Thomas Police Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Office think they have broken a child pornography operation in and around Thomas.

At this time it’s unclear if the porn was being produced or just viewed in Thomas.

After an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Thomas resident Lester Ray Bernet, 66, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing child pornography and five counts of aggravated possession of child pornography. Aggravated possession means a device contains more than 100 images. In this case, a press release issued by the S.O. said four flash drives were found containing more than 400 images each of child pornography. However, Sheriff Bruce Peoples said it could be in the thousands.

