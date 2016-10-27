CBA leaders optimistic as work advances

Steel for the new Corn Bible Academy building in south Clinton should be going up next month, the chairman of the school’s board of directors said Tuesday.

Chairman Mark Graf was one of four speakers at a progress report luncheon held at the Frisco Center in Clinton. Approximately 40 people attended.

Ground for the $7-million structure was broken last April. Graf said a lot of dirt and rock has been moved since then. The goal remains to have classes meeting in the new structure when school begins next fall.

